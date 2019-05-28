Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (28.05.2019) - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, approved inter-alia, the following businesses: -



1. Audited Quarterly Accounts: Considered and reviewed by the audit committee and adopted by the Board the audited Financial Results for the year ended 31ST March 2019.



Pdf Link: Cella Space Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com