Cella Space Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held today (28.05.2019) - Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, approved inter-alia, the following businesses: -

1. Audited Quarterly Accounts: Considered and reviewed by the audit committee and adopted by the Board the audited Financial Results for the year ended 31ST March 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
