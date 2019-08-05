Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

In compliance of provisions of Regulation 47 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclosed copy of the Free Press Journal (English) and Navshakti (Marathi) Newspaper both dated August 3, 2019 in which notices for intimation of Board meeting scheduled on August 9, 2019 to consider Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.