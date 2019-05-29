Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

We enclose herewith the Certificate under Regulation 74(5) of the SEBI (Depository and Participants), Regulations 2018 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 received from M/s. Purva Shareregistry (I) Private Limited, Mumbai, MAHARASHTRA, SEBI Registration No. : INR000001112, Registrar & Transfer Agent of our Company.

Published on May 29, 2019
