Centrum Capital Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity shares of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com