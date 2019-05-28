Centrum Capital Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter-alia, has:
1.recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity shares of Re. 1/ - each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;

Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Centrum Capital Ltd

