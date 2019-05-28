Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations read with the SEBI Circular No. CIR / CFD / CMD / 4 / 2015 dated September 09, 2015 (SEBI Continuous Disclosure Requirements Circular), the Company hereby informs the stock exchange(s) that Centrum Wealth Management Limited, stepdown subsidiary company has entered into a binding term sheet with Karur Vysya Bank Limited for establishing a private limited joint venture company for the purposes of providing wealth management services, subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and registrations and entering into definitive agreements by the parties.



The details required pursuant to the SEBI Continuous Disclosure Requirements Circular have been annexed.







Pdf Link: Centrum Capital Ltd. - Disclosure Under Regulation 30 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

