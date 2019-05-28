Centrum Capital Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter-alia, has:

1.considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 31, 2019;

2.has approved an enabling resolution for raising funds by issue of Non-Convertible Debentures , up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 1000 Crores, subject to the approval of shareholders;

3.recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.05/- per equity shares of Re. 1/ - each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019;

4.the Board of Directors subject to the approval of the members in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, decided to re-appoint M/s. Haribhakti & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of two years from the conclusion of this ensuing Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2021.



