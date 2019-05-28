This is to inform that the Board of Directors has amended the Companys Code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and the Code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019. Copies of the amended Codes are enclosed.

Pdf Link: Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

