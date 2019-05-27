Declaration of Dividend



Further to our letter of 14th May, 2019, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today, 27th May, 2019 recommended Dividend @ Re. 1 (Rupee One) (exclusive of Corporate Dividend Tax) per equity share of face value Re. 1/- each.



Payment of dividend through RTGS/ NECS/ Dividend Warrants/ Demand Drafts as the case may be shall be made within 30 days from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company.



Book Closure date for the same shall be from August 29, 2019 to September 04, 2019.



This is for your information and needful action.



Pdf Link: Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com