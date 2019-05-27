Century Plyboards (I) Ltd. - Intimation Regarding Annual General Meeting And Book Closure Dates

We hereby inform you that the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Members of Century Plyboards (India) Limited will be held on Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 at 11.00 A.M. at Gyan Manch, 11, Pretoria Street, Kolkata 700 071. This has been finalised by the Board at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 29, 2019 to September 04, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and to ascertain the names of the Members who would be entitled to receive dividend, if declared, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com