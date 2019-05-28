We hereby inform you that Mr. T S Sureshkumar has resigned from the office of Independent Director and consequently also as Member of various Committees of the Company with effect from the close of normal office hours on 27th May, 2019 due to personal reasons i.e., disqualified Director by Registrar of Companies under Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, due to technical reasons.

However, he is in the process of filing of a Petition with Honble High Court of Karnataka against the Disqualification.

Further, Mr. T S Sureshkumar also confirmed that there are no other material reasons for his resignation other than the reason mentioned above pursuant to Regulation 30(7B) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Mr. Sureshkumar has been as an Independent Director since 1999, during this time he has contributed immensely towards the growth of the Company, we wish to place on record our deep appreciation and thanks for the excellent service rendered by him as Independent Director.

Pdf Link: Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com