As already informed vide our letter dated 18th May, 2019, the Board of Directors of Cerebra Integrated Technologies Limited, Bangalore at its Meeting held on 30th May, 2019 which commenced at 11:00 AM and concluded at 17.30 Hours, has inter alia:



1. Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019; a copy of the results along with copy of Auditors Report thereon and Annexure I i.e., Statement showing impact of audit qualification as per Regulation 33 of SEBI on (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015 are enclosed herewith.



Pdf Link: Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com