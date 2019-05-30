Ces Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015, we herewith intimate you that Surya Prakash Mungelkar (A31877) Company Secretary of Company had resigned with effect from 30th May ,2019.

