CESC LTD. - Execution Of Distribution Franchise Agreement With Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited

Further to our intimation dated 3 January, 2019 to you, we write to intimate that we have today executed a Distribution Franchisee Agreement with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited governing power distribution rights for Malegaon Municipal Corporation Area under Malegaon Circle in the state of Maharashtra. Malegaon Power Supply Limited, a 100% CESC subsidiary, will undertake the distribution franchisee operations.

