Cg Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

We wish to inform you that Dr. Valentin Von Massow was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company by the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 5, 2014 for a term of five consecutive years up to August 4, 2019. He has further conveyed his intention not to seek re-appointment as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term.



Accordingly, Dr. Valentin Von Massow has ceased to be an Independent Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from August 5, 2019.



