Cg Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

We wish to inform you that Dr. Valentin Von Massow was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company by the Members at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 5, 2014 for a term of five consecutive years up to August 4, 2019. He has further conveyed his intention not to seek re-appointment as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term.

Accordingly, Dr. Valentin Von Massow has ceased to be an Independent Non Executive Director of the Company with effect from August 5, 2019.

Pdf Link: Cg Power And Industrial Solutions Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.