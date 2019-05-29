Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Independent Auditor Report for the Financial year 2018-19

Pdf Link: Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Declaration for Audit Report/s with Unmodified Opinion(s)

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor