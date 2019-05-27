We refer to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in accordance therewith, given below are the details of the Conference, the Company will participate in:



Date - May 27, 2019

Organised by - Axis Capital

Type of Meeting/Event - Investor Conference Annual India Conference

Venue - Mumbai



Note: The above schedule is subject to change depending upon exigencies.



Note: The above schedule is subject to change depending upon exigencies.







Pdf Link: Chalet Hotels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com