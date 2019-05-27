Chalet Hotels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

We refer to Regulation 30(6) read with Para A of Schedule Ill of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, and in accordance therewith, given below are the details of the Conference, the Company will participate in:

Date - May 27, 2019
Organised by - Axis Capital
Type of Meeting/Event - Investor Conference Annual India Conference
Venue - Mumbai

Note: The above schedule is subject to change depending upon exigencies.

Published on May 27, 2019
