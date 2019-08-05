Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 47(4) SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find herewith, copy of newspaper advertisement in respect of Board Meeting, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 and published in the following Newspapers:

1. The Free Press Journal, on August 03, 2019 and

2. Navshakti, on August 03, 2019



We request you to kindly take the same on record.





Pdf Link: Chalet Hotels Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

