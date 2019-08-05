



Date: 5th Aug, 2019

The Listing Department

BSE Ltd

P.J Towers, Dalal Street,

Mumbai-400001 Head- Listing & Compliance

Metropolitian Stock Exchange of India Limited (MCX-SX)

4th Floor, Vibgyor Towers, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Bandra East, Mumbai-400098 The Listing Département

Delhi Stock Exchange Limited

3/1, Asaf Ali Road,

New Delhi-110002





Subject: Submission of Newspaper Publications of Board Meeting to be held on 13.08.2019

Dear Sir/Madam,

Further to our Letter dated 02nd Aug 2019, Please find the Enclosed herewith the copy of the Newspaper Publications dated 4th Aug, 2019 in Haribhoomi (Hindi Edition) and Financial Express (English Edition) of Notice for Board Meeting to be held on 13.08.2019

You are requested to take the same on your records.



Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For Chamak Holdings Limited







Deepti Gupta

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

M.No. A55551



Encl: As above





Pdf Link: Chamak Holdings Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com