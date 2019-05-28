Chamak Holdings Ltd - Intimation Of Appointment Of Company Secretary And Compliance Officer

With reference to the captioned subject and subject to Regulation 30 and other applicable regulations of SEBI ((Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015) please be informed that Ms. Deepti Gupta has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with effect from 28th May 2019 pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 6 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ((Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
