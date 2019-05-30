Chamak Holdings Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Out Come of the Board Meeting Held on 30.05.2019

Ref: Intimation under Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015

Dear Sirs,

In reference to the Captioned matter, please find attached herewith Outcomes of the Board meeting dated 30h May, 2019, which commenced at 03:30 P.M and concluded at 05:00 P.M.:

1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 of the Financial Year 2018-2019 reviewed by the Audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors at their respective Meetings held today i.e. on 30th May, 2019 along with the Auditors Report and Statement of Assets and Liability enclosed as Annexure - I.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com