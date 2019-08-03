Chambal Breweries & Distilleries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, , the Board of Directors of the company in its 19th Meeting held on Saturday, 3rd Day of August 2019 at 3.00 P.M. at Registered office of the Company at A-7 Shopping Centre, Kota, 324007 (Rajasthan) inter alia approved the:
1. Re-appointment of Mr. Parasram Jhamnani (DIN: 01266196) as the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholders of the Company,
2. Re-appointment of Ms. Amrita Modi (DIN:07761166), as a Director of the Company designated as a non Executive Director,
3. Re-appointment of M/s VAG & Company, Chartered Accountants, Kota , (Firm registration Number: 003014C) as a statutory auditor of the Company, subject to approval of shareholder of the Company.

Published on August 03, 2019
