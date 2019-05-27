Chandni Machines Ltd - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2019-2020

Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015- Appointment of Internal Auditor for the financial year 2019-2020.

Pdf Link: Chandni Machines Ltd - Appointment Of Internal Auditor For The Financial Year 2019-2020

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.