Chandni Machines Ltd - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Non-Applicability of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 under Regulation 24A of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with BSE Circular dated 9th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Chandni Machines Ltd - Non-Applicability Of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report For The Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
