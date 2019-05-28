Chandra Prabhu International Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended the Dividend of Re. 0.50 per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 for the approval of shareholders. The final dividend amount will be paid after approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General meeting of the Company.

Pdf Link: Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com