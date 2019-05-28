Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has at its board meeting held today i.e Tuesday, May 28, 2019 recommended Dividend of Re.0.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 for the approval of shareholders.

