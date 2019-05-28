The Board of Directors of the Company has at its board meeting held today i.e Tuesday, May 28, 2019 recommended Dividend of Re.0.50 per Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for the financial year 2018-2019 for the approval of shareholders.

Pdf Link: Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board to consider Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com