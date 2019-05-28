Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s Chandra Prabhu International Limited held today i.e Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and approved the Annual (Standalone & Consolidated) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March 2019 and auditor report and other matters as per the attachment.

Pdf Link: Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Chandra Prabhu International Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.