The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company M/s Chandra Prabhu International Limited held today i.e Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and approved the Annual (Standalone & Consolidated) Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2019 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March 2019 and auditor report and other matters as per the attachment.

Pdf Link: Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com