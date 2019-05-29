Dear Sir/Madam,



With reference to above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held today, approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/financial year ended on March 31, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith enclose as following:

Statement of the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter/financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Auditors Report on the Financial Results- Standalone.

Declaration regarding Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion.



The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 pm. and concluded at 7.30 pm



Pdf Link: Chartered Logistics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com