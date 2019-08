Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, held today i.e. Saturday, 3rd August, 2019 at EL-37, MIDC, Mahape, Navi Mumbai - 400710, Maharashtra.



The AGM commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.55 p.m.



We request you to take the above on record.



Pdf Link: Chembond Chemicals Ltd. - Proceedings Of The 44Rd Annual General Meeting Of The Company Pursuant To Regulation 30 Read With Para A Of Part A Of Schedule III Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com