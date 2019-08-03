Pursuant to Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the voting results in the prescribed format for the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 3rd August, 2019 at 2.30 p.m. at EL-37, MIDC, Mahape, Navi Mumbai - 400710,along with the Report of the Scrutinizer.



Please note that all the resolutions placed before the meeting as per the Notice of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed by the members with requisite majority as per the Report of the Scrutinizer.



You are requested to kindly take the same on record.

Chembond Chemicals Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizers Report

