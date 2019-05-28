This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you following matters-

1. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at 04 p.m. at the corporate office of the Company took on record that cessation of Shri. Mathura Prasad Sharma from the position of Directorship in the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Regulation 1A of Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) 2018.

2. The Board appointed Shri. Nandkumar Pareek as an Additional Director of the Company in the Category of Non-Executive Independent Director, brief profile of whom is enclosed as Annexure A to the this document.

3. The Board considered resignation of Smt. Shanta Somani from the position of Directorship of the Company.



Pdf Link: Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

