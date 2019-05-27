Chemo Pharma Laboratories Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1.Considered and approved Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee.



2.Considered and approved Statutory Auditors Report and Standalone Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019 duly reviewed by the Audit Committee.



3.The Board took on record the Corporate Governance Exemption Certificate for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 15 of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, which came into force on 01st December, 2015 certifying that Paid up equity capital of the Company is below Rs. 10 Crores and Net worth is below Rs. 25 Crores as on 31/03/2019.



4.The Board took on record Shareholding Pattern for the Quarter ended 31st March, 2019 under Regulation 31 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



5.The Board took on record Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit issued by M/s. S. K. Jain & Co., Practicing Company Secretary under Regulation 55A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996 of the Listing Agreement.



6.The Board decided to convene Annual General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, 27th August, 2019 at 04:00 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company.



7.The Board also took on record Statement of Investors Complaints pursuant to the Regulation 13(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



8. The Board took on record Compliance Certificate pursuant to the Regulation 7(3) of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.



9. The Board took on record the intimation for closure of Trading Window pursuant to regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992.



10. Considered and approved Board Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report along with annexure pursuant to Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013.



11. Considered appointment of M/s. Sarda Soni Associates as Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2019-2020.



12. Considered appointment of Shri. Nandkumar Pareek as an Additional Director of the Company.



13. Considered resignation of Smt. Shanta Somani from the office of Women Executive Director of the Company.



14. The Board took on record cessation of Shri. Mathura Prasad Sharma from the office of Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company pursuant to Regulation 17 (1A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 published in SEBI Circular vide Circular No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/10 dated 09th May, 2018 which is applicable from 01st April, 2019.



15. The Board adopted Code of Fair Disclosure and Conduct pursuant to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.



16. The Board adopted Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed there-under.



17. Considered and took on record Secretarial Audit Report from S. K. Jain & Co., Practising Company Secretary of the Company.



18. Considered and took on record Compliance Report pursuant to Regulation 17 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015.



