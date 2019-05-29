The Board of directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 appointed Ms. Pooja Vijay Gohil, Practicing Company Secretaries as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for financial year 2018-19.



Further, the Board of directors in their meeting held on 29th May, 2019 appointed Mr. Vikas More as internal Auditor of the Company for financial year 2018-19



Pdf Link: Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditor And Internal Auditor Of The Company For Financial Year 2018-19

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com