a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 and the same meeting commenced at 3:00 p.m and concluded at 5:00 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided following matters:



1. Considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019.

2. Considered and approved the appointment of Pooja Vijay Gohil, Company Secretaries as an secretarial auditor of the Company for the F.Y.2018-19. .

3. Considered and approved the appointment of Vikas More as an internal Auditor of the Company for F.Y2018-19.



Pdf Link: Chemtech Industrial Valves Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com