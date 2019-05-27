Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30(LODR) (Updates}-AGM Book Closure Intimation.

The date of Book closure for purpose of ensuing Annual General Meeting of our company to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2019 are given below:
Book closure Starting date Book closure ending date Purpose
22nd September,2019 28th September,2018 Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th September, 2019.
Please take the above on record as per the requirements of Listing Regulation.

Published on May 27, 2019
