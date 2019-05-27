Approval of Audited Financial Results:

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of our company had approved the Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019. The approved Audited Financial Results along with audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 and declaration on the report of auditors with Unmodified opinion are enclosed as Annexure.

The Board of Directors have not recommended any Dividend for the year 2018-19.

The Board of Directors decided to conduct the next AGM on Saturday, 28th September, 2019.The Book-Closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting will be from 22.09.2019 to 28.09.2019.The meeting commenced at 16 Hours and concluded at 18.00 Hours.



Pdf Link: Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com