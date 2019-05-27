Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On September 28, 2019

The Board of directors in their meeting held to-day fixed the date of Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 28th September, 2019. The dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting are given below:-
Book Closure Starting Date Book closure ending date Purpose
22nd September ,2019 28th September 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2019
Please take the above on record as per the requirements of Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On September 28, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.