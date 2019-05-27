The Board of directors in their meeting held to-day fixed the date of Annual General Meeting on Saturday, 28th September, 2019. The dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting are given below:-

Book Closure Starting Date Book closure ending date Purpose

22nd September ,2019 28th September 2019 Annual General Meeting to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2019

Please take the above on record as per the requirements of Listing Regulations.

Pdf Link: Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting-AGM On September 28, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com