Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 27th May, 2019 have recommended a dividend of Re. 1/- per share on 64,66,875 fully paid up Ordinary Shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each amounting to Rs. 64.67 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2019, subject to approval of the members at the forthcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

Pdf Link: Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com