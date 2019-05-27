Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Intimation Of Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have decided that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Register of the Company shall remain closed from Thursday, 18th July, 2019 to Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of annual general meeting (AGM) of the Company convened to be held on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 and payment of dividend, if declared at the AGM.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com