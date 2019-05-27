Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Intimation Of Fixation Of Cut-Off Date To Determine Members, Who Shall Be Entitled To Cast Their Vote By Electronic Means Or Otherwise On Business To Be Transacted At The AGM

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today have decided to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The Sitaram Seksaria Auditorium of Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad, 36A, Shakespeare Sarani, 4th Floor, Kolkata - 700 017.



Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 44 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company shall provide the facility of remote e-voting to its members, in respect of all business to be transacted at the AGM.



In terms of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, the Company has fixed Wednesday, 17th July, 2019 as the cut-off date to determine members who shall be entitled to cast their vote by electronic means on business to be transacted at the AGM during the remote e-voting period commencing from 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 19th July, 2019 till 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 23rd July, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com