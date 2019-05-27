Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Proposed Dividend

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please be informed that Dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the annual general meeting convened to be held on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019, will be paid to those members, whose names shall appear in the Companys Register of Members at the close of working hours of the Company on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019, being the record date fixed for the purpose of dividend. In respect of the shares held in electronic form, the dividend will be paid to the persons whose names shall appear as beneficial owners as at the end of the business hours on Wednesday, 24th July, 2019 as per details furnished by National Securities Depository Ltd. and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Intimation Of Record Date For The Purpose Of Proposed Dividend

