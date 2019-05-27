Please be informed that the Board of directors at their meeting held today 27th May, 2019 have, on the recommendation of nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing annual general meeting, approved :-



(i) Appointment of Mrs. Rashmi Prashad (holding DIN 00699317) (aged 59 years) as a Director of the Company who shall hold the office of Independent Director for a period of five consecutive year with effect from 1st April, 2019; and



(ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Nawal Kishore Kejriwal (holding DIN 00060314) (aged 76 years) as Wholetime Director for a further period of one year with effect from 1st June, 2019.

Pdf Link: Cheviot Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com