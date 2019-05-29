Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

We wish to inform you that the company has entered into agreements to raise $222 million debt funds in the form of US dollar bonds from International Finance Corporation (IFC) ($92 million), First Abu Dhabi Bank ($50 million), MUFG Bank Ltd ($50 million), National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah PJSC ($20 million), and CTBC Bank Co., Ltd ($10 million). The debt raising is being anchored by IFC. A press release in this regard being released is enclosed.

