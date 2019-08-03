Cian Healthcare Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

On recommendation of the Audit Committee & after reconsideration the Board recommended the name of M/s Agarwal
Mahesh K. & Co, Chartered Accountant FRN No. 008007C to be appointed as Statutory Auditor for the Financial Year 2018-19, to hold the office of the Statutory Auditor until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, subject to the approval of Members in their meeting.

Published on August 03, 2019
