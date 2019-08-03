Cian Healthcare Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

1 The Board has reconsidered the matter of recommendation of appointment of Statutory Auditor CA Hanumatrao Lad & Associates, Chartered Accountants FRN: 129981W which was earlier recommended in the BM held on July 08, 2019 & after reconsideration the Board recommended the name of M/s Agarwal Mahesh K & Co, Chartered Accountant FRN No 008007C to be appointed as Statutory Auditor, subject to the approval of Members in their meeting for the FY 2018-19, to hold the office until the conclusion of the ensuing AGM.

2 The Board accepted the resignation of CS Usha Jaswani, the Company Secretary & KMP & further as Compliance Officer. Her Successor shall be appointed shortly; the same shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange.

3 The Board recommended to revise the remuneration of Mr Suraj Zanwar, the MD of the Company from Rs 700000 to Rs 250000 per month, subject to the approval of Members in their meeting.

4 In Connection with pt no 1 the Board approved the Notice of EoGM.

5 Other general matter

