Cindrella Financial Services Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that at its meeting held on 27th May 2019, the Board of Directors of the company inter alia considered and approved the following :



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2019.

2. Appointment of Mrs Sangita Devi Baid (DIN 00359298) as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer.



We are enclosing herewith the following:



1. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019

2. Auditors report on the above with unmodified opinion

3. Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(D) of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015



The meeting started at 4.30 pm and ended at 5.30 pm.



