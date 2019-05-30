The appointment of M/s Raj Niranjan Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 108309W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of M/s. Sarath & Associates, Retiring Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No 5120S) whose term ends at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Section 139(2) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Pdf Link: Cinevista Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com