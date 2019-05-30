The Board considered & approved the following:

1.In compliance of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

2.The Standalone & Consolidated Companys Audited Balance Sheet as on March 31, 2019 and Profit & Loss Statement for the year ended on that date together with relative Notes thereon, Directors Report, Auditors Report, Corporate Governance Reports, etc. of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019

3.The appointment of M/s Raj Niranjan Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 108309W), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of M/s. Sarath & Associates, Retiring Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No 5120S) whose term ends at the conclusion of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company pursuant to Section 139(2) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Audit & Auditors) Rules, 2014.

Pdf Link: Cinevista Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com