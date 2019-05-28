Cistro Telelink Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Cistro Telelink Limited in their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 at 4.15 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m. approved following: -



1. Approval of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31stMarch, 2019 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015



2. Approval of Assets and Liabilities for half year ended 31st March,2019



Kindly take the same on your record and acknowledge receipt of the same.



