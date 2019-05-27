Citadel Realty And Developers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommend a Dividend of Re. 0.50 /- per Equity Share for the FY 2018-19. (5%).

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com