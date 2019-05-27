Citadel Realty And Developers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Citadel Realty and Developers Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommend a Dividend of Re. 0.50 /- per Equity Share for the FY 2018-19. (5%).

Pdf Link: Citadel Realty And Developers Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Citadel Realty & Developers Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.